Michael Jordan responds forcefully about his son’s romance with Larsa Pippen

NBA legend Michael Jordan finally responded publicly to his son Marcus Jordan’s romance with Larsa Pippen.

When the paparazzi tracked down the man whom most consider the greatest pro basketball player of all time, he was curt in his response to talk of his 32-year-old son dating the 48-year-old Pippen.

Jordan reportedly gave a resounding “no!” when he was asked repeatedly in Paris on Sunday, June 2, 2023, according to NBA Central. After the photographer asked Jordan the same question for a third time about the relationship, Jordan simply shook his head vigorously to signify his opposition.

Michael Jordan doesn’t approve of his son dating Larsa Pippen pic.twitter.com/rALlRywf6B — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) July 3, 2023

MJ’s retort is radically different from the narrative that Pippen spun on the “Tamron Hall Show” back in February 2023. Pippen, the ex-wife of NBA Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen who was also a teammate of Jordan for the Chicago Bulls, tried to make it seem like her romance was “good” with father Jordan.

“I feel like we’re in a great place. We motivate each other. We’re really happy being together. And I feel like that’s the most important thing,”

“We’ve spent holidays together, and it’s good,” she made sure to note. “We’re in a great place.”