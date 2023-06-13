Flirting with being called blasphemous, Lil Wayne was nevertheless adamant about ranking LeBron James above the widely-conceived greatest player, Michael Jordan, and placing LBJ at a higher plateau than Kobe Bryant.

Wayne, universally considered one of the most influential rappers of the modern era, shared his sentiments on the “All the Smoke” podcast where he reasoned that for the same things that we praise MJ for, we should praise King James even more.

“Bron, I don’t know Bron personally so my answer for Bron would be from afar. My answer for Bron is on the court. Bron, you gotta remember, I know for a fact I loved Jordan for the way he always won. As a kid, you don’t know too much about the ins and outs of the game,” Wayne told the hosts.

“I got old enough to know how hard it is to f—– do it back-to-back-to-back,” Wayne said of MJ’s two three-peats. “So that’s where he got his respect with me, and started getting his respect with me to where he’s the greatest. It’s very hard to do, and that n—- Bron did that s— with three different teams.”

Wayne continued, saying that while he champions Jordan for accomplishing the three-peat twice in his career, he said he admires James even more for winning with three different franchises.

“That right there… he ain’t got six, but he done it with three different teams. And not on one of those mutha——- teams did he play role two,” said Weezy. “That right there is what tipped him over the Jordan scale for me.”