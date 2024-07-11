Dwyane Wade grilled for wanting to start nail care line

NBA legend Dwyane Wade is attracting much attention after he said he wants to start a nail care line.

Some fans are looking askance at the player, also known as “D-Wade,” who is widely considered the third greatest NBA shooting guard behind Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.

D-Wade feined shy about showing off his newest manicure job when being interviewed on “CBS Mornings.”

“Don’t get a close-up of my nails,” Wade replied before briefly flashing his hands. “Listen, I’ve been on the road…”

The female interviewer inquired about what inspired D-Wade to get his nails polished, adding that his nails looked better than hers.

“Expression. You know, I’m creative. I’m expressive, and there’s so many ways to do that,” Wade said, adding that he is “thinking about jumping into the nail [care] line world. “Yeah, I’ve been thinking about it… I’ve been in it so long, and I’m like, ‘You know what, it could be a good time.’ But I got some cool ideas that I’m exploring.”

Dwyane Wade’s nail polish set off a few rounds of debate on social media

Social media users had a lot to say about D-Wade’s metrosexualism, especially because he openly and unabashedly encouraged his former son to come out as a girl. Fans shared:

“I support it”

“I love this tho low key using nails to connect with his daughter without his affecting his masculinity ”

“wtf is you expressing..?”

“Dennis Rodman did it, and others… Some of you are all too invested in people you don’t know. Who said nail polish was only for women?…”

“Just say you enjoy painting your nails bro, don’t label it as being a ‘creative’ & ‘expressive’ followed by theres so many ways to do that. You like painting your nails. Embrace it and move on.”

D-Wade’s bold stance about immersing himself in his femininity has also sparked a backlash, as this video attests: