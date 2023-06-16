U.S. Pop Star Christina Aguilera To Perform In Israel

Five-time Grammy-award-winning American pop singer Christina Aguilera will perform in Israel for the first time this summer, Live Nation announced on Thursday.
She is scheduled to take the stage on Aug. 10 at Live Park in Rishon Lezion.
The 42-year-old is celebrating 25 years in the music business ahead of the silver anniversary of the release of her self-titled debut album that spawned four hit singles, including “Genie in a Bottle” and “What a Girl Wants.”
While not Jewish herself, in 2005, Aguilera married Jewish music executive Jordan Bratman in a “traditional Jewish wedding ceremony” in California. In 2008, they held a Jewish naming and circumcision ceremony for their newborn son Max Liron Bratman. The couple divorced in 2011.
Meanwhile, U.S. singer Bruno Mars may add a third concert in Israel. A second show has already been added, and both of them quickly sold out.
The 37-year-old will perform at Tel Aviv’s Yarkon Park on Oct. 4 and 7, with 124,000 tickets sold for the two shows.
Earlier this month, U.S. hard rock band Guns N’ Roses performed in front of a sold-out crowd of more than 60,000 at Yarkon Park.
