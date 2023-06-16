U.S. Pop Star Christina Aguilera To Perform In Israel

By Lennox Kalifungwa

Five-time Grammy-award-winning American pop singer Christina Aguilera will perform in Israel for the first time this summer, Live Nation announced on Thursday.





She is scheduled to take the stage on Aug. 10 at Live Park in Rishon Lezion.

The 42-year-old is celebrating 25 years in the music business ahead of the silver anniversary of the release of her self-titled debut album that spawned four hit singles, including “Genie in a Bottle” and “What a Girl Wants.”

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 17: Christina Aguilera performs onstage during the 23rd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards at Michelob ULTRA Arena on November 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Five-time Grammy-award-winning American pop singer Christina Aguilera will perform in Israel for the first time this summer, Live Nation announced on Thursday. PHOTO BY ETHAN MILLER/GETTY IMAGES

While not Jewish herself, in 2005, Aguilera married Jewish music executive Jordan Bratman in a “traditional Jewish wedding ceremony” in California. In 2008, they held a Jewish naming and circumcision ceremony for their newborn son Max Liron Bratman. The couple divorced in 2011.

Meanwhile, U.S. singer Bruno Mars may add a third concert in Israel. A second show has already been added, and both of them quickly sold out.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 26: Bruno Mars during the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Meanwhile, U.S. singer Bruno Mars may add a third concert in Israel. A second show has already been added, and both of them quickly sold out. PHOTO BY AMY SUSSMAN/GETTY IMAGES

The 37-year-old will perform at Tel Aviv’s Yarkon Park on Oct. 4 and 7, with 124,000 tickets sold for the two shows.

Earlier this month, U.S. hard rock band Guns N’ Roses performed in front of a sold-out crowd of more than 60,000 at Yarkon Park.

Produced in association with Jewish News Syndicate

(Additional reporting provided by JNS Reporter)

Edited by Maham Javaid and Virginia Van Zandt