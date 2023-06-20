Candace Owens calls Juneteenth ‘ghetto’ and ‘soooo lame’

Conservative mouthpiece Candace Owens scornfully and contemptuously characterized the Juneteenth holiday as “ghetto” on Twitter on Monday, June 19, 2023.

Juneteenth is still ghetto and made up. Hope everyone enjoys it! — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) June 19, 2023

Owens, whose sole operation in the eyes of many urbanites seems to be triggering Black Americans at regular intervals, incited the expected backlash, with one respondent saying: “Juneteenth is celebrating the end of slavery. If you object to this, there is literally only one reason why,” Twitter user @PeoplesCourt79 fired back at Owens.

“It’s the day that the last bit of slaves were finally free. How is that ghetto and made up?” a second user, @zeneeofkonoha, said.

Celebrating a day when the law of the land was finally, fully applied in practice, freeing people who'd continued to be enslaved long after their freedom was guaranteed on paper, is "ghetto." Any holiday commemorating a historical event – July 4, December 25, etc – is "made up." https://t.co/L9vzt0F03H — Alternative Fax (@daveblend) June 19, 2023

Owens was originally indignant that, during the height of the racial reckoning period in 2021, President Biden signed a bill making Juneteenth a national holiday.

Juneteenth is soooo lame.

Democrats really need to stop trying to repackage segregation. I’ll be celebrating July 4th and July 4th only. I’m American. 🇺🇸 — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) June 17, 2021

Juneteenth commemorates the day Union soldiers informed a quarter of a million slaves in Galveston, Texas, that they had been emancipated at the end of the Civil War. It had been more than two years since President Abraham Lincoln declared that slaves were free through the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation.

For more than 100 years, Blacks in Texas have celebrated Juneteenth, which is now a national holiday.

Now the entire country observes Juneteenth – except for Owens and others of her ilk.