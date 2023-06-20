Candace Owens calls Juneteenth ‘ghetto’ and ‘soooo lame’

Right on cue, Owens suddenly emerges when it’s time to denigrate Black Americans
Candace Owens calls Juneteenth 'ghetto' and 'soooo lame'
Candace Owens (Image source: Instagram – @realcandaceowens)

Conservative mouthpiece Candace Owens scornfully and contemptuously characterized the Juneteenth holiday as “ghetto” on Twitter on Monday, June 19, 2023.

Owens, whose sole operation in the eyes of many urbanites seems to be triggering  Black Americans at regular intervals, incited the expected backlash, with one respondent saying: “Juneteenth is celebrating the end of slavery. If you object to this, there is literally only one reason why,” Twitter user @PeoplesCourt79 fired back at Owens.


“It’s the day that the last bit of slaves were finally free. How is that ghetto and made up?” a second user, @zeneeofkonoha, said. 

Owens was originally indignant that, during the height of the racial reckoning period in 2021, President Biden signed a bill making Juneteenth a national holiday.


Juneteenth commemorates the day Union soldiers informed a quarter of a million slaves in Galveston, Texas, that they had been emancipated at the end of the Civil War. It had been more than two years since President Abraham Lincoln declared that slaves were free through the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation.

For more than 100 years, Blacks in Texas have celebrated Juneteenth, which is now a national holiday.

Now the entire country observes Juneteenth – except for Owens and others of her ilk.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Join our Newsletter

Sign up for Rolling Out news straight to your inbox.

Read more about:

Also read

sisters with superpowers
Buy Tickets

Watch this video

What's new

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Receive the latest news

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter

Get notified about new articles