Rapper Bandman Kevo brags on deep discounts for golden showers (video)

Bandman Kevo audaciously filmed an impromptu video in South America where he publicly bragged on a subject matter that most people would not even discuss privately.

The 33-year-old rapper, who was born in Chicago as Kevin Ford, was in Columbia with friends when he gleefully shared a surprising “benefit” from vacationing in the country: He is able to purchase a golden shower from a woman at approximately one-fifth of the price it costs in Miami.

“I don’t know I think Miami … folks you going to be out of a Golden Shower, b—–s might want about three bands or four. A b—- gonna want like five bands for a golden shower,” he said. “This the thing right? This in Miami. But right here in Colombia, $90,” he explained to his three million Instagram followers.

“You might as well go [drink] eight, nine bottles of water real quick folks. She just on some funny s— like Man you capping man, man I p—-d on a b—- while in Colombia for $90.”

Bandman kevo says he paid $90 for a golden shower in Colombia while in Miami it cost $500 #bandmankevo #colombia #goldenshower pic.twitter.com/FUGxPQ5rqN — livebitez (@livebitez) June 19, 2023

Kevo is far from alone in partaking in this peculiar sexual gratification exercise. Rapper Yung Miami famously admitted that she enjoys being urinated on during sexual relations.

Another rapper, Sukihana roared to Yung Miami’s defense when shared her bedroom eccentricities. In fact, Sukihana got even more graphic with sharing her pleasures, or in some folks’ perspective, got more grotesque.

“I feel like Yung Miami. I love when a n—- piss on me,” Sukihana said on ‘The Jason Lee Show’ in April. “That was real b—-. Y’all h— scared to talk about what the f— you like because you so worried about what these b—–s gone think.”

Sukihana was far from finished with sharing what she likes men to do to her: “P— on me. P— in my mouth. Let me p— on his mouth. Let me p— in your mouth and fart in your face. I wanna s— on top of your hair and rub it in.”

Wow. Listen for yourself.