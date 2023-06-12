2 of the hottest female rappers are collaborating on movie soundtrack

Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice are taking over the summer music and movie scenes, announcing a collaboration for the Barbie movie soundtrack.

Minaj and Ice Spice both posted the announcement on Instagram where they posed in a photo together.

“It’s BARBIE B—-,” the caption said. “If you still in DOUBT [emoji] #BarbieWorld. JUNE 23rd [emoji]. PRE-SAVE NOW.”

On June 11, Minaj posted another video on Instagram previewing the song, and from the sound of it, they’re sampling the original “Barbie Girl” song, created by Aqua.

Both female rappers recently collaborated on a remix of “Princess Diana,” and the song was No. 1 on Billboard’s Hit Rap Songs chart in April 2023. It was the first No. 1 by two women in the 34-year history of the list and reached No. 4 on the Hot 100 chart.

The soundtrack will also feature more high-profile female artists, such as Lizzo, PinkPantheress, Dua Lipa, Charli XCX, and more.

The Barbie film is set to release in theaters on July 21.