After years of being snubbed, Angela Bassett finally receives prestigious honor

Angela Bassett is getting the recognition she deserves after for a stellar career in the entertainment industry.

On June 26, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that Bassett will receive an honorary Oscar at the 14th Governors Awards.

“Across her decades-long career, Angela Bassett has continued to deliver transcendent performances that set new standards in acting,” the Academy president, Janet Yang said.

Bassett made history in 2023 being nominated for best supporting actress for her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, making her the first actor to ever receive an Oscar nomination for a Marvel movie. She received her first Oscar nomination for best actress in her role as Tina Turner in the movie What’s Love Got to Do With It?

Over the years, fans have expressed concerns about Bassett being snubbed by the Academy which may have overlooked her in roles in films such as Boyz N the Hood, How Stella Got Her Groove Back, Malcolm X, and more.

The honorary Oscars are awarded to a select few recipients that are voted on by the Academy’s Board of Governors. Mel Brooks and Carol Littleton are also set to win honorary Oscars. The awards show will be held on Nov. 18, 2023.