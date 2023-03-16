Angela Bassett didn’t star in a film after 1994 Oscars nomination; find out why

The Oscars’ viewers caused an uproar when Angela Bassett did not win the award for Best Supporting Actress in her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Bassett was the first person to be nominated for an Oscar for a role in a Marvel movie.

Instead, it was Jamie Lee Curtis who won the award for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Bassett was first nominated for an Oscar in 1994 for What’s Love Got to Do With It. According to Bassett in a resurfaced interview with Keke Palmer, there was a long period of time where she didn’t participate in any roles, but it wasn’t her fault.

“There were 18 months when I didn’t work,” Bassett said. “There was no material, there was nothing offered. Now you’re in this position where you’ve been nominated for an Oscar and you’re a lead in this picture. What do you do then? You can’t trick yourself into thinking, ‘I have got to be the lead in every situation that I find myself.’ You can’t do that.”

Bassett said that even though you may not have a big role, there’s still a space for you to do other things in the entertainment space.

“Sometimes it’s voice-over, animation, or a documentary, and you keep going,” Bassett said.