Fans fawn over how grown Kaavia James looks in dance recital (video)

It’s hard for fans to believe just how quickly the formerly adorable infant Kaavia James Union Wade had blossomed into a beautiful ballerina with deft dancing dexterity.

The 4-year-old daughter of NBA legend Dwayne Wade and actress Gabrielle Union put her fans in a whole mood once again when she showed off and showed out during a recent dance recital.

The video carousel shows the Afro-sporting Kaavia confidently telling the videographer “I’m ready,” and then bouncing up and down in her colorful outfit.

The deftly-edited post plays with Bill Withers’ popular 1980 song, “Just The Two Of Us,” blaroing in the background.

“The real Perfect Find debuting this week,” is the caption of Kaavia’s which, not coincidentally, is the title of Union’s latest Netflix rom-com movie, “The Perfect Find.”

The video clips also shows Kaavia in multiple styles and outfits — and she was even given flowers by a male child about her same age, which made fans coo.

“Kaavia, you’ve got so many flowers,” someone told the pre-schooler.

The video already boasts more than a million views with over 131,000 likes and over 2,000 comments. Fans were astounded by how much Kaavia has grown.

“She was just a baby! Where does time go.”

“How is she so grown up already. She looks beautiful and she looks like loved her experience!”

“Our insta niece is so beautiful!”

“Go NEICE, our gurl is showing out!!! Awwwh, Thanks for Sharing her with us…We Love her!!! She’s growing up and making us so Proud of her.”

Kaavia has long been one of the “it” girls along with Blue Ivy who gives off adorable vibes in the eyes of fans. Kaavia’s superpowers seem to be her large hypnotic eyes, her pinchable cheeks and her hilarious facial expressions.