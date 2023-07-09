2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Missy Elliott, celebrated her birthday with a “Supa Dupa Fly” themed sneaker ball following a headlining performance at Essence Fest.

Presented by Essence, Coke-Zero, and Amazon Music, the celebrity-filled event took place at the Four Seasons New Orleans.

Featuring an exclusive guest list of close friends, industry insiders, and fellow celebrity peers, the event was attended by Jermaine Dupri, Jill Scott, Ari Lennox, Letoya Luckett, Charlie Mack, Roland Martin, Deon Cole, P Valley stars; Tyler Leplay, Brandee Evans, Nicco Annan, Yandy Smith, her longtime friend & business manager Mona Scott-Young and more.

Guests arrived at a futuristic playground with an LED-lit tunnel playing the Grammy Award winner’s music videos throughout her career.

The ambiance reflected the hip-hop artist’s unique style, her favorite color purple, and larger-than-life-sized images from her recent Essence magazine cover shoot.

Throughout the night, guests were treated to hors d’oeuvres complemented with Missy-inspired signature cocktails by Crown Royal’s newly launched limited-edition Golden Apple, aged 23 years.

Guests enjoyed a premium bar inclusive of a curated menu by D’ussé Cognac.

The event also featured a special guest DJ set by Bryan Michael Cox who kept the party going into the early morning.

In honor of Missy Elliott’s unparalleled influence, the night concluded with a toast by Champagne Armand de Brignac “Ace of Spades” accompanied by a three-tiered birthday cake.

It was a night of unforgettable moments, shared laughter, and memories that will be cherished by all.