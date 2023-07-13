If you thought that Angel Reese enraged millions of sports fans’ as she taunted Caitlyn Clark when the LSU Tigers won the national title, then you must check out what happened when she won Best Breakthrough Athlete at the ESPYS.

Many fans were in an uproar when Reese was announced as the winner at the awards ceremony at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. Reese beat out such formidable candidates as Brock Purdy, the quarterback for the NFL’s San Francisco, and Caitlyn Clark, the superstar for the Hawkeyes.

Angel Reese wins the ESPY for the Best Breakthrough Athlete 🤩 pic.twitter.com/wzh04F1yy9 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 13, 2023

In her typical bodacious fashion, Reese, aka the “Bayou Barbie,” further angered her detractors when Reese made a bold pronouncement during her acceptance speech at the ESPYS: She guaranteed that the LSU Tigers would repeat as national champions.

This was simply just too much for “conservative” sports fans to handle. They began pelting Reese with insults and denigrating her accomplishments — much like these same fans did when Reese won the title in March 2023 and earned the tournament’s Most Outsanding Player award.

To correct this fan’s outrageous and erroneous claims, Reese was the Tigers’ leading scorer and rebounder for the year, averaging 23.0 points and 15.4 rebounds. She also set the NCAA women’s basketball record for the most double-doubles in a single season with 34. And she topped off the Tigers’ championship year by winning the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player award.

But some fans believe that Clark was much more deserving of the award than Reese.

To be sure, Reese had plenty of backers who came to her defense and explained why the Bayou Barbie should have won the honor. One person crystallized the reason behind the anger aimed at Reese:

Caucasian people are being bitter about. Angel Reese again 🙄 — Cierra (@CierraCierra25) July 13, 2023