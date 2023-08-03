Plaintiff in Lizzo lawsuit says she felt threatened by singer; fans react

The entertainer will be represented by lawyer Marty Singer
Lizzo (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Lizzo is under fire for her alleged behavior toward former dancers while on tour. Some of the dancers filed a lawsuit claiming sexual harassment and body shaming, but the entertainer refuted their claims.

The third plaintiff in the lawsuit against the singer, Noelle Rodriguez, recently discussed her experience on ABC News, stating she felt threatened by the “Rumors” artist.


This was after the other two plaintiffs in the lawsuit, Arianna Davis and Crystal Williams, discussed details of the alleged incident with TMZ.

“I told her why [I quit]. I was like, ‘I feel unsafe, I feel disrespected, and I have never experienced such treatment in the seven years that I’ve been doing this.’ She then proceeded to prove all of those things by balling up her fist and saying, ‘You’re so f—ing lucky, you’re so f—ing lucky.’ Basically alluding to she’s going to hit me. As she’s inching toward me, one of our fellow dance mates and her best friend comes and pulls her back from assaulting me,” Rodriguez said.


Social media users responded to the surprising news.

