‘Cha Cha Slide’ creator DJ Casper dies at 58; fans reflect

He battled cancer for 7 years
'Cha Cha Slide' creator DJ Casper dies at 58; fans reflect
Photo credit: Image source – Instagram @djcasperdjc

On Aug. 7, Willie “DJ Casper” Perry Jr. died after a long-term battle with cancer.

He was known for the wildly popular single “Cha Cha Slide” which became a popular line dance. The song is often played at family reunions, skating rinks, weddings, birthday parties, and other group outings.


DJ Casper was diagnosed with liver and kidney cancer in 2016. Before he died, he opened up about his health issues and how he contributed to the music industry. He also shared that he made the song originally with the intention of his nephew using it for an aerobics class.

“Cha Cha Slide” was first made in 1998 and released in 2000. Due to its popularity, he decided to release it to the masses.


The track was first played on the radio in Chicago and quickly gained momentum nationwide.

The song encourages you to move and dance as it tells you which dance move to hit. Often compared to the Electric Slide, it’s an easy dance for people of all ages to learn.

It is clear that “Cha Cha Slide” will remain a family staple and DJ Casper will be remembered for generations to come.

Fans reflected on social media about his music legacy.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Join our Newsletter

Sign up for Rolling Out news straight to your inbox.

Read more about:

Also read

Watch this video

What's new

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Receive the latest news

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter

Get notified about new articles