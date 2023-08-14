10 of the best hip-hop fashion looks at ATL Park Jam

The category was edgy streetwear
10 of the best hip-hop fashion looks at ATL Park Jam
Photo credit: Rashad Milligan for rolling out

On Aug. 12, the Atlanta Beltline and event production company RAPPORT presented ATL Park Jam, which included a family-friendly event hosted by Mike Sick.

The day-long extravaganza helped to mark the 50th year of hip-hop, which was originally founded on Aug. 11, 1973.


ATL Park Jam consisted of a dance battle presented by RedBull and Innerflow Studios, an HBCU drumline presentation, a women’s only rap cypher, and a Cultural Catalyst awards presentation to the James Brown Estate and the “Mother of Rap” Millie Jackson. The event also highlighted the intersectionality of sustainability and culture, alongside Atlanta’s strong community-driven identity.

Most attendees showed up in their most creative hip-hop fashion while remaining true to themselves. The main looks consisted of distressed T-shirts highlighting some of the best artists and record labels in the music industry.


Here were the best hip-hop fashion looks from the event.

Locs, distressed tees, and joggers

Black top hat and orange joggers

Death Row Records T-shirt and gold chain

DJ Naka in wide-framed glasses, Bob Marley T-shirt, and cargo shorts

Cropped tee, jean outfit paired with colorful sneakers

Ponytails with off-the-shoulder T-shirts 

