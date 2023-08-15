AIMP Atlanta president Tony Alexander wants to find the next big music creative

The Association of Independent Music Publishers hosted a “Lunch & Learn Networking” event on August 15, giving independent music creatives a chance to connect with others.

The AIMP Atlanta Chapter was formally established in December 2022. It has been ramping up to help benefit Atlanta-based independent music publishers, songwriters, producers, and other rights-holders, as well as all those who work with and support them.

AIMP Atlanta Chapter president Tony Alexander was present at the event and spoke with rolling out about the program and what he wants music creatives to take away from the program.

What was the vision you had for the AIMP Atlanta Chapter when it was formed?

One of the challenges has always been that Atlanta has been a Music City for as long as we can remember, but unfortunately, a lot of the core infrastructure is not here. We have a lot of entrepreneurial people, so to be able to bring them together and do it in a way that fits into their busy schedules, we had to make sure that we created programming and activities that will allow them to network while at the same time get the information that’s going to allow them to flourish in their careers.

What can this platform do for the next big music creative in Atlanta?

There’s so much potential, but unfortunately, because of the lack of infrastructure, there hasn’t been support for these younger artists, and we know that when it comes to the majors, they tend to be focused on viral moments, not so much on development. Having an organization like this creates opportunities, to develop young songwriters to develop young artists, and to give them all the tools that they’re going to need to be able to successfully navigate all the challenges that are ahead.

What makes independent music creatives special?

They have to have a special type of hustle, and they have a dream. I’m not saying that those that are signed to major labels don’t have that same hustle, but the thing about an independent is they don’t have all of the resources at their disposal, so they’re having to innovate and come up with ways to build a team without the financial resources that others will. So the innovation of bartering and coming up with all kinds of cool ways to get what they need in order to move the needle in what they’re trying to do. They’re also dedicated to their craft, and they’re going every single day to get up trying to find new ways to reach an audience.