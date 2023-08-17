5 reasons to attend Fearless Fund’s Venture Capital Summit

The Fearless Fund Venture Capital Summit is on its way to Atlanta for Aug. 18-19.

These are the top five reasons you should be at the Atlanta Symphony Hall to take it all in.

Star-studded lineup

The scheduled guest speakers at the event include Fearless Fund co-founders Arian Simon and Ayana Parsons, Jessica Alba, Cam Newton, Elaine Welteroth, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Melissa Butler and Keisha Lance Bottoms.

“I am honored to be part of the Fearless Fund VC Summit and join the incredible community of entrepreneurs and investors,” Alba, Honest Company founder and chief creative officer, said in a press release. “Access to knowledge and support is crucial in empowering individuals to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams and I look forward to sharing my experiences, insights and lessons with a community of trailblazers and entrepreneurs.”

Networking with powerful venture capitalists

Fearless Fund has invested in 40 technology and consumer startups like Partake Foods, Bread Beauty and Slutty Vegan, with a $25MM venture capital fund, specifically for companies co-founded by women of color.

The fund was created to help solve the issue of Black women receiving 0.34% of total venture capital in 2021.

Education

Attendees will learn the emerging trends in the venture capital field. Valuable insight and practical skills have also been advertised for the summit.

Pitch contest

There will be a “Live Demo Day,” where entrepreneurs can enter a six-figure pitch contest and pitch to potential investors.

Supporting fellow business owners

The summit will feature a marketplace with over 50 vendors offering resources and services. Local food trucks will also be on sight to support entrepreneurs in the area.