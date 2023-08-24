Football star Lois Cook is grateful for ‘Money in the Making’ program

Starting off playing football as a child, Lois Cook always knew this was the sport she was supposed to be in. She attended Clark Atlanta University where she was always seen with a football in hand, playing catch with friends and strangers. She was recruited as the starting quarterback of the Atlanta Leopards and is now a wide receiver for the DC Divas.

Why did you want to get involved in football?

I grew up playing the sport with my brother, he’s only 11 months older than I am so we did everything together. We were in the neighborhood, and we played everything, but when we played football it was something special. That was when I got to jump on people, push people, pull people, and be free to do what I could.

Describe your career path after college.

I got into commercial real estate for a little while, before I took on football and influencing as a full-time thing. I started playing with the DC Divas and my world changed. When I was a little girl I wanted to be in the NFL. I said my dream career is to be in the NFL, not because I wanted to play with guys, but because that was the highest level of football that there was. Finding the Divas was like a dream come true. I got into commercial real estate to pay the bills a little bit and then shortly after that, I started a family. I have four sons and I became a stay-at-home mom. While I was doing that, I realized that I had this void, and I had the energy to do something.

What would you suggest people do right now today to begin their financial education journey?

Jump on and get all the resources possible. The Money in the Making digital education program is key for that because it talks about personal branding, investing and saving, and gives you the tools that you can use for your future needs in terms of making sure that you understand how to create proper goals and how to budget properly.

What was your biggest mistake as it relates to your first real estate check?

I didn’t save anything. I knew I had bills to pay and things that I wanted. My bills went first, but I also spent money where I probably didn’t need to spend. It’s like, “Oh, I got this nice big check.” Now the flashy things are popping in my mind. Now I can think about all my wants and desires, and what I couldn’t get last month, I can get it this month. But do I need it this month? Or putting aside 20% to hold me over or to save for the future, those types of things would have been helpful.

Cook is a sister with superpowers who is showing young girls that financial education is key to a bright and successful future.