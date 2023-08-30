‘Rolling out’ and Genesis drive support of HBCUs with Because We Met campaign

On Aug. 17, rolling out partnered with globally renowned luxury automotive brand Genesis Motor America to amplify the goals, dreams, and accomplishments of HBCU students and professionals in its third Because We Met campaign at the Illuminarium in Atlanta.

The evening began with a selection of songs played by Detroit violinist duo Florella Strings, which consists of Carla Rivers-Johnson and Jasmine James.


Entering the Illuminarium, guests were greeted with digital graphics across the room walls representing rolling out and Genesis. Small bites and drinks were provided throughout the night, and to add to the experience, DJ Mars was tasked with the music and sounds, giving guests a taste of old school with a touch of new school.

The event included a short panel featuring Fay Moore of Complicated: Atlanta and “Ruthless” actress, model, artist, and Clark Atlanta University alum Melissa L. Williams, who starred in the 90-second Because We Met video campaign. The night also included the reveal of the rolling out cover for Clark Atlanta University president George T. French Jr., who became the fifth president of HBCU in 2019.


Throughout the night, influential attendees included Mielle Organics Creative Director Kee Sherman, Sir Joe Exclusive, Jessica White, Genesis Multicultural Marketing Director Joz Wang, Bernard Bronner, and Terry Brantley.

Rolling out and Genesis go the distance in their dedication and commitment to telling HBCU stories, empowering further representation and success within the Black community.

