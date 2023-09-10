After Christopher Noel Dorsey, known as B.G., was released from prison on Sept. 6, Birdman claims that he will be rejoining the label, Cash Money Records. The former Hot Boys member was incarcerated for 11 years due to weapons and witness tampering charges according to HipHopDX.

Stunna joined “The 85 South Show” on Sept. 8, announcing the news.

“For the record, I just want n—– to know that my n—- B.G. official Cash Money .. ain’t no cap in that. Ya heard me? Ain’t nobody he can ever sign with beside this shit. I’m bringing all this shit together. B.G. signed to Cash Money so y’all don’t got to hear it from nowhere else,” Birdman said.

These comments may have been made following an offer Gucci Mane made.

“My 1017 family help we welcome home the living legend B.G. Glad you home bruh. Got so much love and respect for you as a man and artist. Get at me, I got a milli for you. Wanna sign you to 1017. #1017mafia,” Gucci Mane tweeted.

It seems like the rapper made his decision after Birdman shared a photo of him and B.G. hugging following his release. He even shared the moment on Instagram Live.