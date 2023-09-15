Philadelphia Eagles fan thinks Jalen Hurts is the next great Black quarterback

Philadelphia Eagles fans come from everywhere, and that’s the story with Maalik Smith who was born in St. Louis. Smith has been an Eagles fan since a young age watching some of the most special players suit up in the green and black uniforms. Rolling out caught up with Smith before the Eagles faced the Minnesota Vikings to share his thoughts on the season and Jalen Hurts.

What made you become an Eagles fan?

Growing up my dad just showed me. I saw Donovan McNabb and Brian Dawkins and they were dogs, so I just fell in love man. Brian Dawkins is my favorite player because he was a dog.

What are your thoughts on Jalen Hurts and what he can do for the franchise?

He’s really levelheaded, and he wants it. He looks like he is inspired to be the best, so I’m standing behind him, ten toes no matter what he has going on. He should have won MVP last year, but he got hurt in that Chicago Bears game, we have not forgotten.

What are your expectations for this season?

Super Bowl. We’re going back. That’s all I know, and that’s the culture here now. We are looking to go to the [Super] Bowl.

What do you think Jalen Hurts represents as a Black quarterback?

He represents getting to the next level and showing other kids that they can pursue their dreams. You can still have faith in the Lord and exceed your expectations because back in college, he got benched. Then he came to the league and they said he wasn’t “him.” Now he’s proven that he’s the [right] guy, and it’s just inspiring to see somebody exceed the expectations that they set on Black men.