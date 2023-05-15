Super Bowl quarterback Jalen Hurts earns master’s degree

Hurts attained his graduate diploma and signed 1 of the richest contracts in NFL history
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts speaks to the media. (Photo by Derrel Jazz Johnson for rolling out)
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts speaks to the media. (Photo by Derrel Jazz Johnson for rolling out)

Jalen Hurts has “mastered it.”

That’s what the Philadelphia Eagles quipped after the star quarterback graduated with a master’s degree in human relations from the University of Oklahoma on Saturday, May 13, 2023.


This is the culmination of a successful year for Hurts who, just three months ago, made history facing off against another Black quarterback in the Super Bowl.

A few months after nearly winning the Super Bowl over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs — the Eagles lost 38-35 — Hurts signed one of the richest contracts in NFL history, a five-year deal worth $255 million.


And now, Hurts is the proud procurer of two college degrees.

Hurts’ IG post related his pride in his accomplishment

Hurts delivered a historic performance in Super Bowl LVII with three rushing touchdowns and a passing touchdown.

His agent, Nicole Lynn, who also made history by being the first Black female agent to have a client in the NFL championship game, said she “couldn’t be more proud of him.”

Super Bowl quarterback Jalen Hurts earns master's degree

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more about:

Also read

Watch this video

What's new

sisters with superpowers
Buy Tickets