Super Bowl quarterback Jalen Hurts earns master’s degree

Jalen Hurts has “mastered it.”

That’s what the Philadelphia Eagles quipped after the star quarterback graduated with a master’s degree in human relations from the University of Oklahoma on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

This is the culmination of a successful year for Hurts who, just three months ago, made history facing off against another Black quarterback in the Super Bowl.

A few months after nearly winning the Super Bowl over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs — the Eagles lost 38-35 — Hurts signed one of the richest contracts in NFL history, a five-year deal worth $255 million.

And now, Hurts is the proud procurer of two college degrees.

Hurts’ IG post related his pride in his accomplishment



Hurts delivered a historic performance in Super Bowl LVII with three rushing touchdowns and a passing touchdown.

His agent, Nicole Lynn, who also made history by being the first Black female agent to have a client in the NFL championship game, said she “couldn’t be more proud of him.”