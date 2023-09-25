The announcement came on Sept. 24 that Usher will be the headliner for the Super Bowl LVIII halftime performance in Las Vegas. The R&B singer has been making hits for over two decades and has performed at some of the most significant events. Now, he gets to show off his talents in front of the football world.

Going back to his catalog, Usher has songs for any crowd he steps in front of, whether you want to get hyped, be sad, or fall in love. Last year, Rihanna performed a 10-song set, which led it to become the most-watched halftime show of all time. Usher has some big shoes to fill, but if he wants to live up to the hype, here are the 10 songs that he should perform next February.

“Yeah!” featuring Lil Jon and Ludacris

Yeah! Usher ft. Lil Jon & Ludacris (2004)pic.twitter.com/IwQEcjUCYG — Pop Music 🌟💎 (@DITR_Pop) September 24, 2023

“Love In This Club” featuring Young Jeezy

If Usher brings Jennifer Lopez for the performance of Love In This Club then what 🤯#SuperBowl2024 pic.twitter.com/LghrlQ2XDB — JLover from the block (@jloimpact) September 25, 2023

“Omg” featuring will.i.a.m

“Confessions Pt. II”

“Superstar”

Usher performs Superstar at his NPR Tiny Desk https://t.co/yOgD6otEqO pic.twitter.com/Xu8aml15OE — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 30, 2022

“Bad Girl”

When Usher brings out Beyoncé during the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime show to perform “Bad Girl!” 🔥 pic.twitter.com/WzHHlc2rKe — 𝙱𝚎𝚌𝚌𝚊 ⚡️ (@MJFINESSELOVER) September 24, 2023

“U Don’t Have To Call”

U Don’t Have To Call Usher (2001) pic.twitter.com/C3RQoZNsnk — Rhythm & Blues 🎙💎 (@RnB_DITR) August 8, 2023

“Caught Up”

Ainda teve esse hino injustiçado, “Caught Up”, 5º e último single do Confessions. Único do álbum que não chegou no topo da Hot 100. Usher foi uma fábrica de hits e eu não perco esse halftime POR NEIDA ✨ https://t.co/CxqonjSA0E pic.twitter.com/GH4rzhYcDQ — 🎙 GG 🦄 (@gg_realoficial) September 24, 2023

“Glu”

“Good Love” City Girls featuring Usher