The perfect setlist for Usher’s Super Bowl LVIII halftime performance

Here are 10 songs that the football crowd will enjoy
Usher (Photo credit: Bang Media)

The announcement came on Sept. 24 that Usher will be the headliner for the Super Bowl LVIII halftime performance in Las Vegas. The R&B singer has been making hits for over two decades and has performed at some of the most significant events. Now, he gets to show off his talents in front of the football world.

Going back to his catalog, Usher has songs for any crowd he steps in front of, whether you want to get hyped, be sad, or fall in love. Last year, Rihanna performed a 10-song set, which led it to become the most-watched halftime show of all time. Usher has some big shoes to fill, but if he wants to live up to the hype, here are the 10 songs that he should perform next February.


“Yeah!” featuring Lil Jon and Ludacris 

“Love In This Club” featuring Young Jeezy 


“Omg” featuring will.i.a.m

“Confessions Pt. II” 

“Superstar”

“Bad Girl”

“U Don’t Have To Call”

“Caught Up”

“Glu”

“Good Love” City Girls featuring Usher 

