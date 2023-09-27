NBA superstar Damian Lillard finally gets traded

Damian Lillard has finally been traded.

The superstar point guard, formerly of the Portland Trail Blazers, has been traded to the Milwaukee Bucks, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Lillard goes Milwaukee as part of a 3-team deal with Jrue Holiday, Deandre Ayton, Toumani Camara, a 2029 unprotected MIL 1st, and unprotected MIL swap rights in 2028 and 2030 to Blazers. Phoenix lands Jusuf Nurkic, Grayson Allen, Nassir Little and Keon Johnson. https://t.co/Ge0H91AiIA — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 27, 2023

Lillard and fellow superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo have now united with the Bucks. Jrue Holiday, Deandre Ayton, Toumani Camara and a 2029 unprotected first-round draft pick, unprotected Milwaukee swap rights in 2028 and 2030 are going to the Blazers. The Phoenix Suns have acquired Jusuf Nurkic, Grayson Allen, Nassir Little and Keon Johnson.

Giannis and Lillard together with the Bucks pic.twitter.com/YTgeXEfiip — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 27, 2023

It was long rumored that Lillard was going to the Miami Heat because that was desired destination. As the days came closer to the Trail Blazers’ media day and the start of the NBA preseason, rumors heated up about a deal in general getting done. Teams like the Toronto Raptors were rumored to be the front-runners.

Milwaukee made the move after Antetokounmpo said he wasn’t a lock to re-sign with the team once his contract expired if the organization didn’t put him in a necessary position to win more championships after the 2021 championship.

The Blazers, meanwhile, got a good return with Ayton and Holiday to go along with rookie Scoot Henderson, Anfernee Simons and Jerami Grant. Heat star Jimmy Butler also posted a video telling the NBA to investigate Milwaukee for tampering.