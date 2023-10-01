Jeezy and Jeannie Mai are still living together

Even though rap boss Jeezy has filed for divorce from his estranged wife Jeannie Mai Jenkins, the two are nonetheless living under one roof.

As rolling out reportedly previously, the Georgia-born rapper and the talk show personality are trying to set aside obvious animosities to co-parent their child together as the divorce filing slowly plods through the court system.

According to TMZ, the famous couple hardly make contact with one another while they cohabit Jeezy’s massive mansion in suburban Atlanta and only see one another as they are coming and going from the home.

Jeezy, 46, made international headlines once it was discovered that he shockingly filed for divorce from Mai, 44, on Sept. 15 after just two years of marriage. He has not publicly commented on what precipitated this drastic move, but he cited in the court documents that their marriage is “irretrievably broken.”

“Entertainment Tonight” reported that the rapper and the TV talk show host have radically different philosophies on how a marriage is supposed to work.

Jeezy wants his prenuptial agreement upheld and he is asking for joint legal custody of Monaco.