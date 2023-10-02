Tamar Braxton dumped by fiancée she met on dating show

Tamar Braxton’s former fiancé indicated he terminated the relationship with the singer and reality star after they fell in love while meeting on the dating show, “Queens Court.”

JR Robinson said the magic carpet ride with Braxton crashed and burned after the “honeymoon” period of their romance settled and friction and tension arose.

“So many questions. So many assumptions. I want to answer all that I can with respect. Yes, Tamar and I are no longer together,” Robinson told his Instagram story followers, according to Baller Alert. “I ended the relationship to focus on returning to positive energy & being a better person.”

Robinson assures the public that cheating was not the reason for the implosion of their budding romance.

“What happened and why – that’s our private place. No, I never cheated. No, I wasn’t there when she was at her mother’s place when her car was burglarized. No, I never cared about fame,” he added. “Who reveals the most embarrassing moments in their life to find fame? I have always represented famous people and the truth is I was in an amazing place financially and mentally. I turned down ‘Queens Court’ several times before I gave in.”

Robinson said he remains friends with Braxton but could not move forward with the youngest Braxton singing sibling.

“Ultimately, I fell in love and it did not end how I wanted it.. So, I want to heal. Tamar and I will always be friends and family for life. Thank you for respecting our privacy,” Robinson said.