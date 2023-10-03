Beyoncé shows off twins Rumi and Sir in Renaissance tour doumentary (video)

Now that the intergalactic Renaissance Tour has officially concluded, Beyoncé plans to thrill her fans with never-before-seen, backstage footage in an upcoming documentary.

With Blue Ivy, 11, solidifying her status as a cultural phenomenon by dancing alongside her megastar mom on the tour, Queen Bey’s younger children,, twins Rumi and Sir, will finally get some shine in the doc entitled “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé.”

Beyoncé is zealously protective of her private life, particularly her children, and rarely posts photos of them or allows them to be photographed. Therefore the documentary, which is scheduled to premiere on Dec. 1, 2023, will be a revelation for even the singer’s fiercest devotees.

In the trailer, the “Break My Soul” songstress reveals precious moments with Blue Ivy, Sir and Rumi Carter. In one clip, Bey is going through her pre-concert stretching exercises alongside Rumi Rumi, 6.

In another clip, Bey is seen kissing Sir, 6, in a touching mother-son moment. She is also shown holding Sir while sitting backstage on a golf cart.

Blue Ivy, who marveled Bey’s diehards with her ability to move in perfect synchronicity with the backup professional dancers, is seen in a fourth clip, lying in her mother’s lap.

Of course, Bey’s husband, billionaire business baron Jay-Z, is seen in the clips cheering with the rest of the multitudes during the tour that began in Stockholm, Sweden, to Kansas City, Missouri, where the record-breaking tour ended.

The trailer concludes with Queen Bey declaring: “I feel liberated. I have transitioned into a new animal.”

Check out the trailer below: