Blue Ivy cries during Beyoncé’s final Renaissance Tour show (videos)

No one was arguably having more fun on the record-breaking Renaissance Tour than Beyoncé’s firstborn child, Blue Ivy Carter.

The 11-year-old cultural sensation rocketed to international fame by dancing in perfect synchronicity with her legendary mother on the infectious hit tune “My Power” on the intercontinental leg of the tour.

Blue was emotional as she made her last guest appearance on the seismic tour cranked to a close in Kansas City, Missouri, on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023.

After her last appearance on the stage, Blue took her time to drink in the adulation from the crowds in attendance. As she basked in the love, the enormity and finality of the moment settled over Blue, and you could see the burgeoning star fight back tears.

In the videos that have gone viral, Blue conveys her gratitude to the multitude by waving and making heart signals at fans as they chant her name, “Blue,” repeatedly.

Fans on X marveled at the wunderkind, saying, “She look just like both of them,” and “she’s growing up so beautifully.”