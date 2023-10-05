Chicago’s own CJ DahGod has a DJ transition you won’t forget

CJ DahGod is making waves in Chicago with his deejaying skills and other talents like acting and singing. With a deep-rooted passion for music, CJ is the one to turn to for smooth transitions and the perfect mix.

Where does your passion for music originate?

It came from my mom growing up as a kid. In a typical Black household, when cleaning up on the weekends, she’d play Anita Baker, who I now adore. As a kid, I wasn’t into it, but as I matured, I realized this music from back in the day?!? That’s the real deal. It’s always stayed with me.

What drew you to DJing?

I’ve always been intrigued by DJs. At parties, I’d silently stand by the DJ, absorbing their craft. With DJs in my family, music is in my genes. So, transitioning into deejaying felt like the next logical step.

Have you ever heard any particularly memorable transitions, for better or worse?

There was this time when a DJ shifted from an upbeat hip-hop track to a slow gospel tune. I was left thinking, ‘What’s happening here?’ On the flip side, a blend I often enjoy is transitioning from “Before I Let Go” by Maze and Frankie Beverly to Beyoncé’s rendition.

Any advice for budding DJs out there?

Embrace risk. While it’s a job, it’s also an avenue to enjoy and share your musical tastes. You’re showcasing, hoping others resonate with your choices. Relish it and constantly learn. You won’t nail it every time, but mistakes refine your skills. Consider business cards for marketing. Invest in your equipment. Above all, ensure you’re always enjoying the journey.