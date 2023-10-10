How WWE superstar Bianca Belair is wrestling the Sunday Scaries

WWE superstar Bianca Belair prides herself on being the strongest, fastest, and toughest in the ring, but all the hard work starts for her during the Sunday Scaries. The three-time WWE women’s champion is teaming up with NBC Sports to help launch their series themed “Scary Good Sunday Nights,” which encourages fans to cure their Sunday anxiety before going to work the next day.

Belair spoke with rolling out about how she cures her Sunday anxiety.

What are the Sunday Scaries?

The Sunday Scaries are the feelings of anxiety that you get right before the Sunday before your work week. They say 80% of professionals deal with the Sunday Scaries, and I know I do, being a professional wrestler in the WWE and being in the work world. I definitely experienced that anxiety. What NBC Sports is doing is they’re having the Scary good Sunday night watch parties where they’re making football more than just a game, where it’s bringing everybody together and giving everybody a one-of-a-kind unique experience to watch football. It’s a way to get rid of your Sunday Scaries and jump-start your week off on a positive note and with a championship mentality.

What do you do to help your Sunday anxiety?

For one, I watch Sunday night football. If my parents are in town, I’m watching with him. My dad is a San Francisco 49ers fan and has been since I was a kid. My uncle is a Dallas Cowboy Boy fan, so every time they play each other, my dad dresses up as the 49ers, my uncle dresses up as the Cowboys, and my mom wears a referee shirt. I watch it with my husband, and it’s fun to watch with him. If his team is playing at night, I watch him more than the game because I watch his reaction. For me, honestly, my Sundays are my rest days. I go so hard during the week. I wrestle usually on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Sometimes we have Monday Night Raw on Monday, so it’s all about knowing when to sit down and rest, so that’s what I do.

What is the joy and excitement of being a wrestler?

I’m honored and blessed to be in this position. It’s a lot of responsibility that comes with this position and a lot I put on myself. Being someone who’s been able to go out there and show up as myself, be unapologetically me, and in the process have so many accomplishments and create so much history, it’s cool. I’m not just out there for myself. Sometimes when you’re at the top, it can get very lonely. When you accomplish one thing, you get a “congratulations,” and then when you accomplish something else, it’s like, “Cool, that’s good,” and you accomplish it again and again and again, and it slowly starts getting a little quieter. When you are out there with a purpose to represent and be representation, and you have a “why” and a passion, you’re never by yourself.