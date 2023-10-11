Selena Gomez is determined to be honest about her mental health struggles

Selena Gomez thinks there’s “so much strength in being vulnerable.”

The 31-year-old star has spoken openly about her mental health struggles over recent years, and Gomez admits that she’s found it to be a “very freeing” experience.

The brunette beauty — who has a huge following on social media, including more than 400 million followers on Instagram — told Wondermind: “I don’t love giving advice because I don’t have all of the answers. I’d say, though, find a friend or a family member you feel comfortable talking with and open up about what you are feeling. It’s very freeing to open up to someone. There is so much strength in being vulnerable.”

Despite this, Gomez doesn’t have any regrets over how she’s dealt with her own struggles.

“I try and not look back and wish anything could have been different. What I am happy about is that more people are opening up about their mental health,” she explained.

Gomez previously discussed her experience with bipolar disorder, revealing that she deals with it on a “day by day” basis.

“When I first got out, I didn’t know how I’d cope with my diagnosis. What if it happened again? What if the next time, I couldn’t come back? I needed to keep learning about it. I needed to take it day by day,” the pop star explained in her My Mind and Me documentary.

Despite this, Gomez suggested that she’s managed to control the situation.

The singer — whose disorder can cause extreme mood swings — said, “I am happier, and I’m in control of my emotions and thoughts more than I have ever been.”