City Girls talk upcoming new album ‘R.A.W.’

The City Girls are back.

It’s been three and a half years since their last album, City On Lock, was released. Since then the Miami duo have been sparingly featured on a few songs and ventured off into solo endeavors, most notably Yung Miami’s hit show and podcast, “Caresha Please“, which just controversially snagged a BET Hip Hop Award for Best Hip-Hop platform, as well as her 2021 solo single, “Rap Freaks.”

On the heels of their crowd-pleasing BET Hip-Hop Award performance, JT and Caresha recently held listening sessions for their heavily anticipated new album, R.A.W., and spoke with Vibe magazine about what the title means to them.

“R.A.W. for me is whatever mood I am. So, right now, I’m a real a– working woman, because I am here working with you,” JT explained. “But when I get to my man, I’m going to turn into a real a– whore. And then, the next day, I might be rude a– witch. Depends on whatever mood I’m in!”

“We just wanna show that we authentic, we ourselves, we raw,” Yung Miami added. “We just wanted to bring that City Girl energy, fun music, and just alter ego music for women. Raw, real-a– women, real b—— And that’s just what it is.”

Above all, the “Act Up” performers say they are looking to show growth to their fans.

“I hope that our fans will be able to see our growth. I hope that they’ll be able to see that we put our blood, sweat, and tears into this album,” says Yung Miami. “This album means so much to us. It’s been three years. This is our first real album since JT been home, and it’s a body of work.”

JT is hopeful that their fans are able to grow with them.

“You have to try to expand the things that you talk about … your surroundings change,” she says. “So, when your surroundings change, your music kind of changes. And a lot of people be like, ‘Oh, we miss “Period,” [but] it’s like, I’m so far from “Period,” and I hope they hear that in the music. I hope that they still see us as a representation of Black women, young Black women, fun Black women, ratchet Black women … all the Black women”.

R.A.W is scheduled to be released on Oct. 20.