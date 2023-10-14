Chris Rock wants Jada Pinkett Smith to keep his name out her mouth

Chris Rock is now the one who is fed up.

During the promotion of Jada Pinkett Smith’s new book, she has done a number of interviews, revisiting the past and sharing news that many did not know.

One of the things she revealed was that Rock asked her out on a date when rumors were going around that she and Will Smith were separated.

“I think every summer all the reports would come out that me and Will were getting a divorce,” Jada said to People. “And this particular summer, Chris, he thought that we were getting a divorce. So he called me and basically he was like, ‘I’d love to take you out.’ And I was like, ‘What do you mean?’ He was like, ‘Well, aren’t you and Will getting a divorce?’ I was like, ‘No. Chris, those are just rumors.’ He was appalled. And he profusely apologized and that was that.”

Apparently, Rock has not appreciated that his name is being brought back up, especially after Will slapped him at the Oscars and the spotlight was on him for a long time after the incident.

“Chris has said his piece on the entire Will Smith slap, but now with these new revelations from Jada that she and Will have been living separate lives it is just another WTF moment in the whole saga from these past few years between Chris, her, and Will,” an insider said to Daily Mail. “He is a relatively private person and was just getting to a point where people may have started to move on, but now it is back in the limelight, and it’s just frustrating that everything is coming back to the forefront.”