Kim Kardashian has welcomed another male figure into the household, but they’re not in a relationship.

On the latest episode of “The Kardashians,” Kim Kardashian opened up about how she enjoys being a “boy mom,” but how it can be challenging at times for her.

That led Kardashian to hire a male nanny, something that’s heard of often, but she wanted to have in order to help with her and Ye West’s son, Saint West.

“I do think my household — and even my family — is very female-dominated,” Kardashian said. “I recently hired a ‘manny.’ I really wanted a male around that was going to be picking him up and taking him to sports and I was scared out of my mind to tell their dad that.”

Everybody knows West doesn’t have a filter and speaks his mind. Kardashian noted that so far, West has been a good sport about the transition.

“When he was dropping off the kids, Kanye introduced himself, played two-on-two with Saint, and has been so nice to [the manny],” Kardashian said.

She recalled a moment when the male nanny handed Saint a ball, and West said, “Hey, if you’re gonna help raise my son, don’t do that. Make him go get it himself.”

“I was like, ‘Oh my God. OK, that’s great,’ ” Kardashian said.