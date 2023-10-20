Fashion designer Montee Tayion Holland is adding his Detroit roots to men’s suits. This year, his Tayion collection was presented in stores across the country to introduce the brand and engage with customers. His latest trunk show was held at Macy’s at Somerset Mall location in Detroit.

Holland spoke to rolling out about his design and distribution process.

Looking back, did you ever think your brand would be available in multiple Macy’s locations around the country?

Did I ever believe it? Yes, I believed it because the man upstairs showed me that it was possible. Here we are standing in a tier-one store, one of the better stores in this country, selling my brand — which happens to be my name — Montee Tayion Holland. It started with me envisioning it. A little voice in my head telling me that this [could] be real. It took a lot of commitment and sacrifice. It also took a long time but I just stepped out on faith to do it. I left a good job a long time ago in the pharmaceutical industry to do this. For lack of a better term, I’ve never looked back. I’ve had some tough times but consistency [led me here]. The actual store you can find on my website.

When it comes to distribution, where can customers find the Tayion Collection?

We are in over 100 Macy’s stores and next year that should be well over 200 stores. We’re also in another store that’s a major competitor to [Macy’s], so I won’t even say their name. We are also in [100] specialty stores around the country. You can go to macys.com to find it. You can also go to my website, which is tayion.com to see some of the places that we’re sold. You can follow me on Instagram at @tayioncollection.

What should men expect from your suits?

The collection is what we call interchangeable. It’s intentionally designed in such a way that you can take a jacket and wear it with matching pants or take that same jacket and match it with another pair of pants. You can go from corporate America to an after-five look or a black-tie function. We want to give guys diversity and teach guys how to style themselves. Customers want to find quality products at a great price with a great fit. That’s how the customers respond and it makes them excited.