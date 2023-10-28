North West is her father’s child. The 10-year-old and oldest child of former couple Kim Kardashian and Kanye West frequently shows love to her iconic father on social media, and this year’s Halloween was no different. North decided to dress up as the bear from Kanye’s 2007 album, Graduation.

North West dresses up as Kanye West’s ‘Graduation’ bear for Halloween. pic.twitter.com/lxwEYTuiaY — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) October 28, 2023

The songs she made videos to were “I Wonder,” “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” and Estelle’s “American Boy.”

Kanye’s third album debuted at No. 1 on Billboard, beating out rival rapper 50 Cent in a verbal wager the two had on who sold the least would have to retire. 50 Cent slowly transitioned into TV, which became his next successful business venture after losing to Kanye. The album has spent 298 weeks on the Billboard charts.

North has paid homage to her father online before. In 2022, she wore Kanye’s unreleased Pastelle varsity jacket from 2008.

North West wearing Kanye's 2008 Pastelle Varsity Jacket for Paris Fashion Week 2022 💙 pic.twitter.com/ySNbv5YOta — yzyupdates (@yzyupdates) July 5, 2022

She’s also made another TikTok using “I Wonder” wearing a polo her father made popular in the 2000s.

North West made a TikTok to “I Wonder” by Kanye West pic.twitter.com/CqYbplziJn — yzyupdates (@yzyupdates) September 4, 2023

She’s also worn makeup to give herself a goatee like her father with the sound of “Bound 2” over it with her mother, who was famously featured in the song’s video, for a TikTok, as well.

North West dresses up as her dad, Kanye West, and uses the Bound 2 sound in new TikTok video. ❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/CPXV2DB35E — yzyupdates (@yzyupdates) January 6, 2023

Before the tributes on the app, Kanye said he didn’t approve of North being active on social media at such a young age. Going relatively quiet for the past few months with the media, Kanye hasn’t publicly responded to North’s online tributes.