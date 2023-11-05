Fatboy SSE defends himself after viral fight with his wife (video)

Rap star Fatboy SSE took to the airwaves to defend himself after he and his wife got into a physical altercation at a nail salon following accusations of infidelity on both sides.

A video was released showing Fatboy, née Tyriq Thomas Kimbrough and his wife Tiana Kimbrough arguing over the return of a house key.

Fatboy and Tiana Kimbrough got married in 2019 and are parents to three children. The couple recently appeared on the reality TV show “Couple’s Retreat” in order to reconcile some tumult in their marriage.

Apparently, the show did not stave off further spousal strife and it played out in the boutique. The released video shows Fatboy and his wife arguing with him over the return of his house key and Kimbrough threatening to call the police if he dares to touch her. When he pettily taps her shoulder, the altercation degenerates to the point of pushing, shoving and Fatboy wrestling her to the ground. The unnamed nail technician repeatedly issued threats to call the police.

A few days later, Fatboy took to his Instagram Live platform to defend himself, evoking Blueface’s name to suggest that the “Thotiana” rapper has done worse to his ex-girlfriend Chrisean Rock multiple times and got less flack for it.

“That’s why she took my chain, because it was on another female,” he said. “I haven’t been home. The f—? I been on the road, hustling, working, putting this s— together. Blueface [is] my n— at the end of the day. That’s my brother, that’s my n—-. He be having altercations with his girl all the time.”

Before that, Kimbrough took to her own Instagram story account to denounce Fatboy and rebuke claims that he’s gangsta in these streets.

“I’m so surprised about the b—- a– s— that he’s doing,” Kimbrough said. “Like, I wouldn’t expect nothing like that from this motherf—–. Like, y’all, he’s really crazy. He’s always talkin’ crazy, like he’s gangsta. Ain’t nothin’ gangsta about what you doin’, weirdo.”

She continued, saying: “Nothing! It’s nothing gangsta about it. You look like a b—-.”

As of Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, Fatboy has not been arrested for the assault in the salon.

He did, however, clue his fans into the probable dissolution of their marriage three weeks ago.