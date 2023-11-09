Kanye West’s wife blasts Kim Kardashian

According to recent reports, Kanye West’s new wife, Bianca Censori, is about fed up with ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, and her remarks about the safety of their children when in Kanye’s custody.

Since Kim’s revelation on “The Kardashians” that North prefers staying at Kanye’s place because it’s more laid back with no servants or security, an insider tells The Daily Mail that Censori has had it, and if it was up to her Kim and would “take a step back and mind her own business.”

“Bianca thinks it was quite tacky of Kim to divulge this information on ‘The Kardashians’ and, by doing so, she was actually putting her kids’ safety in jeopardy,” the source tells The Daily Mail. “The public doesn’t need to know that their kids would be without protection at any time. She just wants Kim to stop talking about her husband Kanye in a negative light to try and make herself look better.”

It was on Kardashian’s hit show that Kim had a heartfelt conversation with her sister Kourtney and divulged that North let her know that she especially loves staying at her father’s apartment because she gets to flex her independence a bit more.

“North, she’ll go to her dad’s. She’ll be like, ‘Dad, is the best! He has it all figured out,” Kim says. “He doesn’t have a nanny, he doesn’t have a chef, he doesn’t have security, he lives in an apartment. She’ll start crying, ‘Why don’t you have an apartment? I can’t believe we don’t have an apartment!’”