SZA dominates 2024 Grammy nominations

The 2024 Grammy nominations have just been announced and most of our faves, like Doja Cat, Drake, Ice Spice, SZA, and Victoria Monet are well represented with multiple nominations.

SZA and Victoria Monet have nine and seven nods, respectively, to lead all nominees.

Though the Recording Academy noticeably didn’t like any rap projects for the major three categories (Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year), they did like SZA enough to include her in all three with “Kill Bill” earning both ROTY and SOTY nods and “SOS” earning one for AOTY.

As far as rap goes, Drake and 21 Savage’s “Her Loss” unsurprisingly is the favorite for the Best Rap Album award. Other nominees for the category include Travis Scott’s “Utopia,” Nas’ “King’s Disease III,” Metro Boomin’s “Hereos & Villains” and Killer Mike’s “Michael.”

The 66th Annual Grammy Awards will take place on Feb. 4, 2024, at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena.

See the breakdown for some of the most anticipated Grammy categories below.

Album of the Year

• Taylor Swift — Midnights

• SZA — SOS

• Jon Batiste — World Music Radio

• Boygenius — The Record

• Miley Cyrus — Endless Summer Vacation

• Lana Del Rey — Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

• Janelle Monáe — The Age of Pleasure

• Olivia Rodrigo — Guts

Record of the Year

• Jon Batiste — “Worship”

• Boygenius — “Not Strong Enough”

• Miley Cyrus — “Flowers”

• Billie Eilish — “What Was I Made For?”

• Victoria Monét — “On My Mama”

• Olivia Rodrigo — “Vampire”

• Taylor Swift — “Anti-Hero”

• SZA — “Kill Bill”

Song of the Year

• Lana Del Rey — “A&W”

• Taylor Swift — “Anti-Hero”

• Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson — “Butterfly”

• Dua Lipa — “Dance the Night”

• Miley Cyrus — “Flowers”

• SZA — “Kill Bill”

• Olivia Rodrigo — “Vampire”

• Billie Eilish — “What Was I Made For?”

Best New Artist

• Gracie Abrams

• Fred Again

• Ice Spice

• Jelly Roll

• Coco Jones

• Noah Kahan

• Victoria Monét

• The War and Treaty

Best African Music Performance

• ASAKE & Olamide — “Amapiano”

• Burna Boy — “City Boys”

• Davido Featuring Musa Keys — “Unavailable”

• Ayra Starr — “Rush”

• Tyla — “Water”

Best R&B Album

• Babyface — Girls Night Out

• Coco Jones — What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe)

• Emily King — Special Occasion

• Victoria Monét — Jaguar II

• Summer Walker — Clear 2: Soft Life (EP)

Best R&B Song

• Halle Bailey — “Angel”

• Robert Glasper f. SiR & Alex Isley — “Back To Love”

• Coco Jones — “ICU”

• Victoria Monét — “On My Mama”

• SZA — “Snooze”

Best Progressive R&B Album

• 6LACK — Since I Have a Lover

• Diddy — The Love Album: Off the Grid

• Terrace Martin & James Fauntleroy — Nova

• Janelle Monáe — The Age of Pleasure

• SZA — SOS

Best R&B Performance

• Chris Brown — “Summer Too Hot”

• Robert Glasper f. SiR & Alex Isley — “Back To Love”

• Coco Jones — “ICU”

• Victoria Monét — “How Does It Make You Feel”

• SZA — “Kill Bill”

Best Traditional R&B Performance

• Babyface f. Coco Jones — “Simple”

• Kenyon Dixon — “Lucky”

• Victoria Monét f. Earth, Wind & Fire & Hazel Monét — “Hollywood”

• PJ Morton f. Susan Carol — “Good Morning”

• SZA — “Love Language”

Best Rap Album

• Drake & 21 Savage — Her Loss

• Killer Mike — Michael

• Metro Boomin — Heroes & Villains

• Nas — King’s Disease 3

• Travis Scott — UTOPIA

Best Rap Song

• Doja Cat — “Attention”

• Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice f. Aqua — “Barbie World”

• Lil Uzi Vert — “Just Wanna Rock”

• Drake & 21 Savage — “Rich Flex”

• Killer Mike f. André 3000, Future & Eryn Allen Kane — “Scientists & Engineers”

Best Rap Performance

• Kendrick Lamar & Baby Keem — “The Hillbillies”

• Black Thought — “Love Letter”

• Drake & 21 Savage — “Rich Flex”

• Killer Mike — “Special”

• Coi Leray — “Players”

Best Melodic Rap Performance

• Burna Boy f. 21 Savage — “Sittin’ On Top of the World”

• Doja Cat — “Attention”

• Drake & 21 Savage — “Spin”

• Lil Durk f. J. Cole — “All My Life”

• SZA — “Low”

Best Pop Solo Performance

• Miley Cyrus — “Flowers”

• Doja Cat — “Paint the Town Red”

• Billie Eilish — “What Was I Made For?”

• Olivia Rodrigo — “Vampire”

• Taylor Swift — “Anti-Hero”

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

• Miley Cyrus f. Brandi Carlile — “Thousand Miles”

• Lana Del Rey f. Jon Batiste — “Candy Necklace”

• Labrinth f. Billie Eilish — “Never Felt So Alone”

• Taylor Swift f. Ice Spice — “Karma”

• SZA f. Phoebe Bridgers — “Ghost In The Machine”

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

• Jack Antonoff

• Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

• Hit-Boy

• Metro Boomin

• Daniel Nigro