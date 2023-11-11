Keke Palmer recently sought a temporary restraining order against the father of her child and former partner, Darius Jackson. In response, her mother, Sharon Palmer, publicly criticized both Jackson and his older brother, Sarunas Jackson, an actor known for his role in “Insecure.”

Sarunas posted a tweet on Thursday, Nov. 9, which he later deleted, that appeared to be a vague yet negative comment about his younger brother. Some bystanders questioned if the tweet was aimed at Keke instead.

In the tweet, Sarunas described one of the parties as “the most disgusting, vile, abusive, manipulative person I have EVER encountered in my entire life. Abuses almost everyone. Y’all will see.” He also asked for positive energy for the children involved, stating that they did not deserve to be in such a situation.

Palmer’s mom responded by sharing a video on Instagram, in which she claimed to have warned Sarunas about his brother’s abusive behavior over a year ago. This confirmed the tweet was aimed at Darius.

She criticized Sarunas for his tweets, stating that he was aware of his brother’s abusive nature. She also claimed that Sarunas had admitted to being abusive in the past. Sharon further accused Sarunas of teaching his brother to be abusive and criticized him for pretending to be a good person on Twitter.

Her Instagram caption further warned Sarunas not to mess with her family amongst other things.

“Family means everything to me! You and your family act like sociopaths and like the world can’t see it. You are phony!” Palmer’s mom said. “I saw you from day one, my daughter is kind and our family treated you with kindness and this is how you treat it. I won’t take this laying down anymore. I’m done!”

Sarunas denied Sharon’s allegations publicly on Instagram, stating that he had never been abusive to any woman he had been involved with. He also accused her of making threats against his family.

In her filing on Thursday, Palmer accused Jackson of multiple instances of domestic violence, some of which she claimed were recorded on her home security camera. A judge granted Palmer a temporary restraining order on Friday, Nov. 10, as well as temporary sole custody of her son, Leodis.