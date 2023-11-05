Keke Palmer’s boyfriend Darius Jackson hints they are not good

After it appeared that Keke Palmer and her boyfriend Darius Jackson had repaired their relationship, things seemed to have degenerated once again.

Jackson fired off a string of cryptic retweets that strongly insinuated to fans that the Akeelah and the Bee actress and the fitness expert are in another season of tumult just months after their last social media bout.

Fans quickly recall how Jackson was mortified and subjected to national humiliation watching his girlfriend and mother of their child thoroughly enjoy being serenaded by Usher during his Las Vegas residency in August 2023.

Jackson was outraged that not only was his woman suggestively against Usher during his song “There Goes My Baby,” she also flashed her bare backside that was barely covered by a sheer dress and tiny thong.

When Jackson publicly flamed Palmer, an angry herd of Palmer fans stampeded onto Jackson’s page to verbally flog him.

Following a period of reprieve from one another, Palmer and Jackson seemed to find their way back to each other. They filmed a video of him celebrating Palmer’s birthday, and the couple even attended a Beyoncé concert together.

When Palmer was asked whether they were back together, Palmer classily told her inquisitors to mind the business that pays them.

“You know, I’m gonna take a page out of my girl Beyoncé’s book, mind y’all’s business.,” she said on the ‘Today’ show.