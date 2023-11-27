Kylie Jenner finally speaks about cutting off Jordyn Woods

Kylie Jenner has spoken about her famously fractured friendship with socialite Jordyn Woods back in 2019.

Woods and Jenner were inseparable for many years and even lived together for a time. However, their bond was irrevocably damaged after Woods was accused of flirting inappropriately, and perhaps more, with the ex-boyfriend of Jenner’s sister, Khloé Kardashian.

Woods was reportedly kissed by Kardashian’s man at the time, NBA player Tristan Thompson, according to witnesses at an all-night house party hosted by Thompson. In the aftermath of her abject humiliation, Kardashian finally broke up with the baller for being a serial cheater.

Jenner now explains that she never could truly cut off Woods despite the debacle that brought tremendous pain to her older sister.

“Jordyn and I, we always stayed in touch throughout the years, and we would meet up at my house and catch up and just talk through everything. We never fully cut each other off, and one day, naturally, we were like, we want to get sushi, and we don’t want to hide anymore,” she told Interview magazine.

Also, during a recent episode of Hulu’s “The Kardashians,” the makeup mogul got an authentic apology from a very contrite Tristan Thompson, 32, for the harm his actions caused. He said he knows his actions ignited a chain reaction of chaos for the family.

“You guys [Jenner and Woods] were two peas in a pod, so the fact that I put myself in that situation, that wasn’t right and wasn’t smart and made it tough for you and Khloé,” Thompson told Jenner on the show. “Because at the end of the day, you have your best friends, and then you have your sister, who you love more than anything else, so it’s 100 percent on me.”

Jenner added that there is some good that emerged from her “co-dependency” on Woods, and vice versa.

“There’s a learning lesson in everything, and I think that, in a weird way, everything happens how it’s supposed to happen. We were so attached at the hip that we needed space to grow into the people that we were supposed to be,” Jenner said. “I needed that independence and that confidence because she was like my security blanket for so long.”