Weekend must-watch list: Beyoncé, Eddie Murphy, Tracee Ellis Ross, and ‘Power’

It’s the first day of the month, and the last month of 2023, which means the holiday spirit is strong, and your favorite Christmas shows and movies are airing, too. Everybody loves the classic holiday films that come on during the month but don’t forget to check out the new shows and movies that are set to be released. Take a look at a few series and films to tune into this weekend.

Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé

If you weren’t able to catch Beyoncé work her magic in person this year, or you’re just looking to relive the experience all over again, the singer has released a film highlighting different concerts and behind-the-scenes footage of what it took for the Renaissance tour to take place.

Candy Cane Lane

Eddie Murphy and Tracee Ellis Ross have joined together for a Christmas film where a man is determined to win the neighborhood’s annual Christmas decorating contest. He then makes a pact with an elf to help him win, and the elf casts a spell that brings the 12 days of Christmas to life.

“Power Book III: Raising Kanan”

A young Kanan is back for season 3 as he navigates the world of family, friends, and drugs. With his mother running the streets as one of the top drug lords, Kanan is still trying to get in where he fits in while other aspects of his life are yearning for his attention.

“Rap S—“

Episode 5 of “Rap S—” has been released, and the journey of Shawna and Mia continues in the music industry.