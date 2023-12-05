Lupita Nyong’o reportedly spotted with new love interest (photo)

Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o and actor Joshua Jackson continue to be spotted out together after they both reportedly experienced excruciating relationship breakups in recent months.

Nyong’o, whose aesthetically pleasing countenance has also garnered her worldwide praise and innumerable modeling opportunities, was attempting to be incognito while shopping with Jackson, whose acting credits include the TV series “Dawson’s Creek” and “The Affair.”

People magazine reported that Jackson and Nyong’o were captured by paparazzi while shopping at the Erewhon Market in Los Angeles. The Daily Mail noted that the two attempted to camouflage their coupledom by leaving the shopping mart separately before racing away from the scene in a Tesla. Nyong’o also tried futilely to evade detection by scrunching down in her passenger seat, to no avail.

Nyong’o, 40, was stylish in a floral sweatshirt, wide-leg brown pants, and a baseball cap. The 45-year-old Jackson opted for casual wear of a white sweatshirt and jeans.

The “12 Years a Slave” and “Black Panther” actress and Jackson were first spotted in proximity to one another at the Janelle Monae concert in Los Angeles on Oct. 19, according to TMZ.

It was two months ago that Jackson’s estranged wife, Black British actress Jodie Turner-Smith, filed for divorce after three years, citing irreconcilable differences.

“They are on very different paths in life,” People magazine reported, saying, “It turned into an unhealthy marriage that made her unhappy.”

Nyong’o admitted that she was in a “season of heartbreak” after her relationship with Selema Masekela, which became Instagram official in December 2022, ended the same month as Jackson’s. Coincidentally, the day she attended the Monae concert, she notified her fans on Instagram that she was officially single.

In the lengthy post, Nyong’o stated in part, “It was necessary for me to share a personal truth and publicly dissociate myself from someone I can no longer trust. I find myself in a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception.”

Nyong’o continued, “I am reminded that the magnitude of the pain I am feeling is equal to the measure of my capacity for love. And so, I am choosing to face the pain, cultivating the courage to meet my life exactly as it is, and trusting that this too shall pass.”