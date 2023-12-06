Event producer Kandirra supports Art Basel 2023 event This Is Not a Trend

Kandirra is someone you might call a culture architect.

Her company, Kandirra Inc., has clients around the globe — including brands like BBC, MTV and Spotify — that look to her for the perfect merger of entertainment curation, music and marketing.

Up next for the multi-hyphenate creative is the highly anticipated This Is Not a Trend: 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop Celebration at Art Basel 2023 in South Beach.

What can you tell us about the upcoming This Is Not a Trend celebration event at Art Basel?

Miami has been one of the most influential places in hip-hop, especially in the ’90s and 2000s. Art has been a huge part of shaping hip-hop culture. It seemed like a natural fit and a wonderful opportunity to celebrate and recognize this connection. From Friday, Dec. 8 to Sunday, Dec. 10, we will be having the art of our featured artist displayed within The Clevelander, and he will also be painting a giant mural right in front of their famous pool. The mural will live at the hotel as its new resident art feature over the next few years.

Who are some of the participants in the event?

We’ll be featuring David “Gordo” Strickland and special guest Christiana Foss. Gordo is well-known within the hip-hop industry as a producer and engineer but isn’t that well-known for his art. His art hangs in the houses of some very famous people like Drake, Erick Sermon, and others. FO$$ is a Miami-based artist who will be a special guest for the show. She’s worked with major brands such as Givenchy and Bacardi and does amazing custom work in realism and contemporary pop art.

Tell our readers a little about the opportunity to produce an event at Art Basel and what it means to you?

When my good friend Charles Lewis heard that there were no plans to have a celebration for the 50th anniversary of hip-hop in South Beach, he reached out to me to make something happen. And make it happen we did. It’s been such an amazing experience. My team of Charles, Michelle Martinez, JJ Jordan, and myself had nine weeks to pull together a show that usually takes at least 12 months to plan, but we had to celebrate the 50th year of hip-hop in South Beach. It’s been an important place for the culture, and I didn’t want it to be a missed opportunity.

Since we’re talking hip-hop in Miami, who are some of your favorite Miami hip-hop artists?

Trina, of course. I grew up with her music always in my ears. So much respect for her and her career. Rick Ross, Kodak Black — and I know I’m going way back on this one — but 2 Live Crew. Can’t forget about them. They influenced hip-hop so much. Special shoutout to DJ Khaled, too.

What’s next for Kandirra?

Next for me is the Winter Music Conference in March 2024. Also, Miami Music Week and the Ultra Music Festival. I love Miami so much.

This Is Not a Trend: 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop Celebration will take place at The Clevelander South Beach Hotel from Dec. 8 to Dec. 10 as a part of Art Basel 2023.