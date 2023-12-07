Fifty Cent is not letting go of Diddy’s recent sexual assault lawsuits — and he’s planning on making a documentary highlighting the number of accusations thrown his way over the past few weeks.

On Dec. 6, 50 Cent announced the coming documentary on his Instagram, saying, “This documentary is gonna blow you away! Diddy do it, or not coming soon!!!”

It was also confirmed by TMZ that the proceeds from the documentary will go to victims of sexual assault and rape. In a clip that 50 Cent posted on Instagram it shows a former Bad Boy Entertainment artist speaking about the type of things that Diddy would do in the club.

“When we would go to the club, we used to have these bottles,” the former artist said. “On this bottle — it would be regular Moët bottles — on them [other] bottles there would be something that would have the girls all slippery and all this kind of stuff.”

🚨 G-Unit Film & Television proceeds from this Documentary will go to victims of Sexual Assault and Rape ! pic.twitter.com/nNqdFKHACp — 50cent (@50cent) December 7, 2023

The documentary then transitions to Rick Ross, who raps, “Put Molly all in her champagne / she ain’t even know it,” from the song “U.O.E.N.O.” The video then pans to numerous pictures of Rick Ross and Diddy together.

“We used to be on the road, and you would say, ‘Let me go to Puff [sic] room and see what they [sic] doing.’ You would knock on Puff’s door and he’d be sitting there d— near butt naked,” the former artist said. “You ever had a grown a– man answer his hotel door butt naked and say, ‘Come on in?’ Nah, I’ll come back. Bro, put some clothes on. What are you doing? I don’t want to see you naked.”