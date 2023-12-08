WOW HYDRATE renews commitment as official sports hydration partner of Lusail Football Academy

By Judy Jesoro Rotich

LUSAIL, Qatar — WOW HYDRATE, the leading provider of premium sports hydration solutions, is proud to announce the extension of its partnership as the official sports hydration partner of Lusail Football Academy (LFA). This renewed commitment underscores WOW HYDRATE’s dedication to supporting the development of young athletes at one of the world’s most prestigious football academies in Qatar.

Nestled in the heart of Lusail, Qatar’s futuristic city, stands the Lusail Football Academy (LFA). This state-of-the-art facility is more than just a training ground for aspiring footballers; it’s a vibrant hub where the legacy of football lives on, pulsating with the echoes of one of the most thrilling FIFA World Cup Finals the world ever witnessed in 2022.

The academy boasts a team of experienced coaches, world-class facilities, and a strong commitment to academic excellence. WOW HYDRATE’s partnership with LFA will provide young athletes with access to high-quality hydration products that are essential for optimal performance and recovery.

“WOW HYDRATE is thrilled to extend our partnership with Lusail Football Academy as their official sports hydration partner. We are passionate about supporting grassroots football in the GCC region and are excited to collaborate with Lusail Football Academy to promote a healthy and active lifestyle for all individuals,” said Jake Brocklesby, Global Director of WOW HYDRATE.

WOW HYDRATE will continue to work closely with Lusail Football Academy to develop impactful campaigns that will be featured throughout the youth’s, men’s, and women’s football teams. The partnership will also include prominent branding of the WOW HYDRATE logo on the front of the Lusail Football Academy kits as it gains exposure across the academy’s extensive network in Qatar.



LFA athletes will continue to have access to WOW HYDRATE’s full range of sports hydration products, including its popular isotonic drinks, electrolyte tablets, and recovery powders and will also be provided with educational resources and support to help the athletes understand the importance of proper hydration.

“Lusail Football Academy is thrilled to continue our partnership with WOW HYDRATE. This collaboration allows us to provide our players with a high-quality sports hydration partner. We are confident that WOW HYDRATE’s products will enhance our players’ performance and support their overall well-being,” said Nawaf Al Mudhaka, President of Lusail Football Academy.

Building on a successful initial partnership, WOW HYDRATE will continue to fuel the aspirations of aspiring footballers at LFA, one of the most respected academies in the world. This renewed collaboration underscores WOW HYDRATE’s dedication to promoting a healthy lifestyle and encouraging participation in sports for individuals across the region.

Leading the charge in sports nutrition, WOW HYDRATE is revolutionizing the way athletes stay hydrated. With a cutting-edge range of protein and electrolyte-infused waters, WOW HYDRATE provides the essential elements athletes need to optimize their performance before, during, and after activity.