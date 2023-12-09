Beyoncé thanks her hive for their support

Beyoncé has been overwhelmed by the recent “outpouring of love” from her fans.

The singer has taken to social media to thank fans for their support of her new concert film, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé.

She wrote on Instagram, “I am so deeply thankful to AMC and every team member who worked so hard on this film. I just can’t thank all of you enough for your support. It was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done because of the short turnaround time. I practically slept in the edit, color, and mix sessions. The race against time continued in order to get this film out so quickly. But it was so worth all the grind. I am overwhelmed by the outpouring of love from my Hive. And WOW! I am so touched and encouraged by the incredible reviews!!! (sic)”

Beyoncé is also thrilled that she’s managed to reach new fans.

The award-winning star wrote on the photo-sharing platform, “I also love seeing the positive takeaways from people who were not my fans or didn’t yet know my story. The people who had no interest in seeing my shows have now gained a deeper understanding and respect for all it takes to be a RENAISSANCE woman. (sic)”

Beyoncé wrote, directed, and produced the concert film herself.

A description of the project reads: “‘Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé accentuates the journey of Renaissance World Tour from its inception, to the opening in Stockholm, Sweden, to the finale in Kansas City, Missouri.

“It is about Beyoncé’s intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft.”