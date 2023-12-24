The Color Purple 2023 musical drama, featuring an all-star cast including Fantasia, Taraji P. Henson, Halle Bailey, Ciara, H.E.R., Tamela Mann, Colman Domingo, Corey Hawkins and Louis Gossett Jr., is a must-see for fans of the original film released in 1985. This remake provides closure and answers many of the lingering questions from the first movie.

The film explores themes of forgiveness, healing and women’s empowerment, while also delving deeper into the original storyline. New songs added to the film take the audience on an adventure, leaving them feeling every emotion.

Co-produced by Oprah Winfrey, this remake offers a classier and more dynamic version of the original. A returning cast member takes on a different role and variations of the original theme songs can be heard throughout the film. Once again gospel music and the blues help to shape the storyline.

While some controversial aspects of the original movie have been softened, there is still an emotional sting that resonates with viewers. The film also provides a glimpse into the lives of Black Americans in the early 1900s, highlighting the limited opportunities for wealth and the repercussions faced when not adhering to societal expectations.

Yet, the musical drama later showed the progression and moments of change over time.

The Color Purple 2023 is a retelling of a story originated by author Alice Walker, depicting the struggles of Black people navigating life just a few generations after slavery. It is messy and traumatic but undeniably real.

This remake will go down in history as a true classic, carving out its own lane separate from the original. In this version, the women end up wearing the pants and viewers may even find themselves forgiving the infamous character of Mister.

The film is set to hit theaters on Dec 25.