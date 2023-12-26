Before Christmas Day, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was the front-runner for the NFL MVP. After their matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, all of that changed.

Lamar Jackson put on another solid performance and took the win against the 49ers, helping him take sole possession of the front-runner position for the award.

Purdy threw four interceptions and was benched late in the game after aggravating a previous injury he had, while Jackson threw for 252 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions. Jackson shared the wealth during the game, completing passes to eight receivers.

A week ago, former NFL quarterback Cam Newton discussed the difference between a game changer and a game manager. Newton labeled Purdy as a game manager, someone in the perfect position to succeed with the right pieces; he labeled Jackson as a game changer, someone who doesn’t need pieces around him to help him carry and win a game.

On Dec. 25, Newton’s philosophy rang true, and after Purdy threw his third interception, he posted a cryptic tweet.

🧐🧐🧐 — Cameron 1 Newton (@CameronNewton) December 26, 2023

Jackson looked calm and collected throughout the game, and when it looked like he was under pressure, he either used his legs to escape or found one of his receivers for an easy target. That’s what a game changer is supposed to do, and that’s why the Ravens now have the best record in the NFL and are arguably the best team as well.

Though the defense is their strong point, Jackson continues to lead the offense and put points on the board without some of his top targets being on the field. Mark Andrews may be back before the end of the season, but Isaiah Likely has stepped up in his place. Rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers has had an impressive season, and Gus Edwards has had to step up with injuries to the backfield.

None of this has phased Jackson, because he’s been making plays the entire season — and that’s what an MVP does.